When then-teenager Hollie Anthonysz heard about the chance to visit Japan for a week with the Sister Cities organization in 1995, she jumped at it. She spent a week learning about a new culture, navigating around different cities and making new friends — all without electronic communication help.
“We didn’t have cell phones, and there was no Google Translate,” she said.
Across the world in Japan, Kei Ito made a similar jump. She came to Anacortes in 1994, staying with Anthonysz’ best friend and experiencing all that Fidalgo Island had to offer.
“I wanted to go overseas,” Ito said.
She said Anacortes offered her plenty of fun, but the best times were swimming in Whistle Lake and enjoying a barbecue in her host family’s backyard.
“It was a great time,” she said.
They compared notes about their cities, both of which are similar small towns near the water.
Then, the two new friends drifted apart, grew up and started families.
One day, Anthonysz’s son 15-year-old Grady Anthonyz-Knutson came home from school and told his mom he had applied to visit Japan as part of an exchange program. He received an assigned exchange partner and got ready for a two-summer adventure.
“I wanted to travel around the world,” he said.
Two years ago, a boy named Kotobuki Ito (now 15) came to Anacortes to visit and then last summer Anthonyz-Knutson went to Nikaho, Japan, to stay with Ito’s family. While watching a video from Grady’s home visit with Kotobuki, Anthonysz saw someone familiar.
Kotobuki’s mom is Ito, who she had met decades earlier.
Anthonysz reached out to Kei Ito, and the two started chatting. This week, Kei and Kotobuki Ito are in town, visiting with Anthonysz, Grady and the family.
“It is a good town,” Kotobuki Ito said about Anacortes. “Beautiful and natural. I am excited to spend time in Anacortes, but it is difficult to communicate in a different language.”
Anthonysz said that language barrier is so different now, and she wishes Anthonysz-Knutson could experience some of the things she did in terms of making connections with people.
Communication back then was much more about physically reading someone else, picking up personality traits and physical cues. There was more of a connection, even without as much verbal communication.
She said she saw some of that when Kotobuki was here before, along with a few other students. The kids were all playing games together and they didn’t talk much because of the language barrier. Every now and then, the silence would be punctuated by bursts of laughter. Even when the kids can’t talk to each other much, they still find a way to have fun.
Kotobuki and Kei Ito lived in Boston for a few years when Kotobuki was young and they went to Los Angeles on a family vacation, but the Itos said they were looking forward to experiencing more of what the United States have to offer.
During their trip so far, they visited Pike’s Place Market and saw Seattle landmarks, went to the Anacortes Arts Festival and visited Friday Harbor. Also on the docket for this week is a swim in Whistle Lake, just like when Kei Ito was here last time.
