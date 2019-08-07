Two generations of U.S.-Japan exchange students from the same families: From left, Grady Anthonyz-Knutson and his mother, Hollie Anthonysz; and Kei Ito and her son, Kotobuki. Kei befriended Hollie during an exchange stay in Anacortes in 1994. By coincidence, Grady stayed with Kei and Kotobuki 24 years later. (Briana Alzola / Anacortes American)