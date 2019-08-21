Foot-tapping and laughter were among the swinging sounds filling the main room of the Senior Activity Center along with the notes of “Chattanooga Choo Choo” on a recent summer Thursday.
Every Thursday afternoon, adults can come to the Anacortes Senior Activity Center to not only make music together on ukuleles but also to have fun and socialize.
The center hosts ukulele jam sessions on Thursdays, with different groups on alternating days.
Several ukulele groups practice at the center. They include the Senior Ukulele Ensemble (SUE), led by Katherine Wolff, and a smaller performing group, Essential Element. Linda Zielinski leads the Fidalgo Ukulele Network (FUN) and the performing group Ukadore.
SUE has more than 100 members on the SUE email list, with an average of 50 ukulele players attending Thursday jam sessions, Wolff said.
Some people come to sing rather than play, and sometimes people bring guitars, banjos or other instruments.
This is Wolff’s fourth year leading SUE since the original director, Richard Mitlyng, died in March 2016. She finds leading the group energizing and rewarding.
Helen Marshall has been playing with the ensemble about four years. She said that when playing a new song “you first think that ‘I’m never gonna get it’ — then all of a sudden you are playing a tune that you thought was impossible to do.”
Wolff points out playing a ukulele can be a workout for the body and mind. Listeners can benefit from the music, too. Once when the ensemble was playing for residents at a nursing home, an elderly woman in a wheelchair began to sing along. The nurses told Wolff it was the first time they had ever heard the woman make a sound.
Essential Element performs at various public events. The group has a playlist of some of the oldies that Mitlyng liked the group to play when he started it 10 years ago.
Wolff said the group tries to add newer (1880) songs for variety. But some musicians balk because some of the later songs are harder to play.
A couple of years ago, Essential Element was asked to perform for the Island Hospital employees’ picnic. Money generated from the performance enabled her to buy two ukuleles as loaners for people who want to try the instrument before investing. While the price range for ukuleles is wide, Wolff said a decent one costs at least $125.
Essential Element has performed at events sponsored by the Anacortes Museum, the Anacortes Police Department, Anacortes Arts Festival and Relay for Life. This year, the group once again performed its annual tribute to Mitlyng on the Main Stage at the Anacortes Arts Festival.
On alternate Thursdays at the center, Zielinski leads the Fidalgo Ukulele Network (FUN). Their 220 members are mostly from Anacortes, but some come from Langley, Camano Island, Mount Vernon, Bellingham, Burlington and Seattle. Players range in age from 30s to 80s, and their abilities are from beginner to advanced.
In the FUN jam, Zielinski will cover about 20 songs of varying difficulty, her own arrangements of popular rock, folk, jazz, blues and country tunes. Usually 35 to 45 people come to the jam, bringing their binders, ukuleles, music standsand humor, ready for a fun time, she said.
The Ukadore class follows, with about 20 musicians attending. It is in its second year and has nine sessions taught by various more “seasoned” players. Each of these players teach a particular technique that goes beyond strumming, Zielinski said.
“We are very fortunate to have the center’s support,” she said.
