Anacortes musician John Van Deusen is used to making music surrounded by fellow artists.
Though he performs as a solo artist, he usually has a band with him, and that band often includes friends and his wife Annababe.
As he prepares to set off on a tour through Europe to promote his newest album, he took the main stage at the Anacortes Arts Festival with some of his friends.
“It’s going to be loud,” Van Deusen said ahead of the concert.
Van Deusen last played the festival in 2017. Shortly after that, members of his band started moving away.
He was able to get several of them back here to perform this year. Three flew in from Kentucky.
Seven members of John Van Deusen, including Van Deusen, took the stage Friday, Aug. 2. Among them was Bradyn Krueger, who has played drums with Van Deusen for years, including on the popular band Lonely Forest, which disbanded in 2014.
“This is a special event for us,” said Van Deusen, who visited the festival while growing up in Anacortes.
He described the music as loud pop rock and performed some classic songs, some covers and some tracks from his newest album “(I Am) Origami, Pt. 3 – A Catacomb Hymn.”
Van Deusen started writing songs in middle school and playing them more in earnest in high school.
He became a solo artist in 2014 and started playing with the Lonely Forest when he was 18.
He said the process of writing and performing is therapeutic.
“It has helped me process certain things in my life,” he said.
Part of it is about his own struggle with depression, and other tracks are about watching people he knows struggle with it, too.
“I want to be honest with that stuff,” he said.
Talking about difficult topics removes a lot of embarrassment around them, Van Deusen said.
He likes all factors of the creative process, whether he is creating music, art, screenplays or any other art form.
His new album means a tour, coming up this fall across Europe.
