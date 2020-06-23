Students in Elizabeth Ritter’s third-grade class recently watched penguins and baby tigers play at the San Diego zoo and competed in challenges.
It was no ordinary field trip. The students were at home, peering at their computer screens.
The Fidalgo Elementary School class took the virtual field trip as a way to learn about animals and experience something they couldn’t in person since schools buildings closed due to the pandemic. All the district’s third-graders normally get a chance to take swim lessons at the local pool, Ritter said. Most of the classes had already taken their lessons, but Ritter’s class didn’t get the chance before schools were locked down.
“We just missed it by a week or two weeks,” Peyton Floyd said.
As the students made their way virtually around the zoo, they were able to see both pre-recorded videos and facts about their favorite animals and live footage of animal enclosures.
“My favorite part was when I was watching the panda eating bamboo,” Natalie Overman said.
Elin Hall liked the penguins best. She said it was strange to go on a field trip to somewhere that was clearly very warm when it was much colder here.
“You’re just in a room, but you’re looking at everything that is outside,” she said.
Jade Jennings enjoyed competing in small challenges to earn points. It made the virtual experience more like a game, she said.
Ava Balanko liked watching the tiger cubs.
“It was cool to be in your room and feel like you’re at the zoo, but it would be more fun to do it in real life,” she said.
Some of Ritter’s students said they like the at-home schooling they’ve had this spring because they can go at their own pace and take breaks.
Others said they really missed being with their peers.
“You could have fun at recess with your friends, but since we have this going on, we can’t do anything with other people,” Sienna Johnson said. “At school, it would be funner.”
They aren’t the only ones taking digital trips.
Amy Kammenga’s students have been traveling to virtual zoos and aquariums, too — something they may not have been able to do otherwise.
Kammenga teaches special education at Island View Elementary School. She said she was looking for a way her students could find more fun in their Zoom calls to help them engage.
She started setting up interactive activities with videos of animals from the zoo and aquarium.
The K-5 students in her class have a wide range of academic ability and also often need extra help with social interaction. By introducing a program where they can see pictures of animals, learn to describe that animal and learn a few facts, they start interacting more with each other.
They are not only learning, they are practicing essential social-emotional skills, Kammenga said.
“They need lots of practice on how to interact with their peers,” she said. “Interacting on a computer brings a whole new set of challenges.”
These “trips” to the zoo wouldn’t likely be possible at a physical zoo, Kammenga. This way, the students are getting a field trip experience that they wouldn’t normally experience.
“They can still learn about animals in the more sensory-friendly environment of their homes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.