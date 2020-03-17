Last week, students in the Anacortes High School drama department practiced their set changes and tried on costumes for their upcoming show “Band Geeks.”
By the next day, the School District had canceled all activities, including performances, through mid-April, and the group started looking for new performance dates. Then Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee closed all schools in the state through April 27.
The performers hung up their costumes and stowed their props … for now.
Performances by both the Anacortes High School and the Anacortes Community Theatre are being held off now as public health officials urge small gatherings only to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The arts groups are now scrambling to discuss what to do next.
Anacortes
Community Theatre
Anacortes Community Theatre will close its doors for at least two weeks, and its upcoming production “High School Musical” will be delayed, according to ACT board president T.J. Fantini.
“High School Musical” was supposed to open April 3. That was moved to April 17, but that date is likely to change again, Fantini said.
The board planned to meet Monday evening, but its decisions were not available at press time. Check goanacortes.com for updates.
Board decisions will be made with the health and safety of patrons in mind, Fantini said.
The box office can still be reached by phone at 360-293-6829 or by email at act@acttheatre.com, and tickets are available online.
The arts organization is also asking patrons for donations if they can’t see the show on its new nights, to help combat the financial hardship that comes from moving or canceling performances.
“If you would prefer not to make a donation, we can issue you a gift certificate of equal value, good for any future ACT show. On behalf of everyone at ACT, we truly appreciate your investment in us and our vibrant arts and culture community,” the board of directors wrote in a letter to supporters.
The ACT board is made up of Fantini, Beth Greatorez, Fin Gross, Jessica Guzik, Ron Wohl, Bob Lundquist and Heather DeGroot.
Anacortes High School theater
The delay of the musical “Band Geeks” could cost the AHS theater department thousands of dollars, director Scott Burnett said. The musical was set to open this week, and students have been working for months, he said.
Sets are created, and costumes and rights were purchased.
Right now, the department is still hoping for performance dates in June.
The program is more or less self-sustaining, with profits from each show paying for the next one, Burnett said. This setback could be detrimental to the program and to the young performers.
It is one of many setbacks for the theater program, which has seen its last five shows affected by a series of cancellations, moved venues and closed spaces over the past few years.
“This has been the hardest two years of my career,” Burnett said.
Musicals are generally more expensive than plays, he said. This is the first musical for the department since “Avenue Q” in 2017.
