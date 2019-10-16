Kay O’Connell can still remember the first book she checked out from a public library several decades ago.
She was living in Long Island in the house where she was born, and she walked to the nearby library to check out a biography of George Washington.
“Little did I know I would live in Washington someday,” the Anacortes resident said.
She read the entire book and returned it the same day, before checking out another.
O’Connell’s love of libraries has grown over the years. She worked as a librarian for many years, mostly in the Sno-Isle Library System, and has lived near the Anacortes Public Library for decades.
Her love of libraries led her to get involved with the Friends of the Anacortes Library, a nonprofit group that helps fund extra programs and support at the library. She has been the president for three years but is handing over the reins this year. She will remain involved as the group’s past president.
Her dedication to the organization earned her the 2019 Washington Library Association Friends/Foundation Award earlier this month.
Anacortes library Director Ruth Barefoot nominated O’Connell for the award.
“We have been blessed with her attention and dedication to the Friends of the Library’s effectiveness for many years,” Barefoot wrote in her nomination. “Under her leadership we have seen a surge in membership of which these volunteers are grateful for meaningful volunteer opportunities in various capacities including in our Friends BookShop to raise more than $50,000 annually.”
O’Connell has helped lead the development of the website, membership drives, special projects, board member training and more, Barefoot wrote.
“Without Kay a large part of our library ‘heart’ in the community would be missing,” she wrote. “We appreciate her leadership and vision greatly at the library.”
Winning the award was certainly an honor and was unexpected, O’Connell said. She said she was overjoyed, especially with the chance to see some old friends at the Washington Library Association awards dinner.
Visiting gives her the same sense that spending time at a library does, she said.
“I’m back among my people,” she said.
The Friends of the Anacortes Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. The organization funds many programs including children’s story times, Wednesday evening programs and the purchase of some books.
It will host an event to celebrate its anniversary starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Live music, a raffle and a children’s skit are planned for the celebration.
