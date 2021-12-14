Volunteers fix up bikes for those in need Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Volunteers included (from left) Carlie Schultz, Dave Olausen , Ron Lindsey, Malcolm McPhee, Tony Bigge, John Pope, Warren Tessler and Eric Shen. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A team of volunteers recently refurbished 48 bicycles for families in need in the Anacortes community.The 27th annual Anacortes Christmas Bike Drive brings together the group each year to help out the people in town.The drive, held at the Salvation Army building, started in 1994 as a collaboration of the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis, the Anacortes Police Department and the Salvation Army. It has continued to grow over the years, bringing in funding and volunteers from other groups, businesses and the Skagit Valley Bicycle Club.Any bikes left are kept by the Salvation Army for its clients, residents of the Anacortes Family Center and those in need at other nonprofits in the region. More from this section APD hosting pet food drive Posted: 4:22 p.m. City hosts Wonderland Walk Posted: 4:22 p.m. Seahawk Roundup – Dec. 15, 2021 Posted: 4:13 p.m. Large wrestling team already finding success Posted: 4:04 p.m. Holiday Guide: Searching history for Christmas in Anacortes Posted: 1:50 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Purchase Your Holiday Rewards Card Here Anacortes American
