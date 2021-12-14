Bike drive

Volunteers included (from left) Carlie Schultz, Dave Olausen , Ron Lindsey, Malcolm McPhee, Tony Bigge, John Pope, Warren Tessler and Eric Shen.

 Contributed

A team of volunteers recently refurbished 48 bicycles for families in need in the Anacortes community.

The 27th annual Anacortes Christmas Bike Drive brings together the group each year to help out the people in town.

The drive, held at the Salvation Army building, started in 1994 as a collaboration of the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis, the Anacortes Police Department and the Salvation Army. 

It has continued to grow over the years, bringing in funding and volunteers from other groups, businesses and the Skagit Valley Bicycle Club.

Any bikes left are kept by the Salvation Army for its clients, residents of the Anacortes Family Center and those in need at other nonprofits in the region.

