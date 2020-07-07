The Anacortes Cancer Walk, celebrating its fifth year this August, is finding a new way to raise money for cancer care after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many in-person events.
The event donates 100% of the money it raises to the Merle Cancer Care Medical Relief Fund, which helps with patients who are going through treatment can receive help for their medicine, food and gas payments.
The walk is organized by the nonprofit Your Story Foundation, started by walk founder Karla DeCamp.
The event normally consists of a 10-mile walk, done as a group. This year, the walk is virtual, so people can set their own routes and walk as far as they choose, DeCamp said in an email. Registration is available online and each person participating will receive a T-Shirt and a medal.
The event will feature a virtual gathering via Facebook with music and a silent auction. The event is Aug. 15, with music starting at 11:15 a.m. The silent auction is Aug. 14-16.
Register at yourstoryfoundation.com.
