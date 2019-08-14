0814 castle arch

The castle arch at the library will be removed as part of a renovation plan. (Contributed photo)

The castle arch at the entry into the Children’s Library will be removed in the coming weeks as part of the Anacortes Public Library’s renovation.

The area will receive new carpet and a new look.

Meanwhile, Anacortes Public Library Director Ruth Barefoot said the staff has been looking for a new home for the castle arch, designed by artist Jacques Moiloret in 2005, before carpet replacement begins in September.

Interested parties are asked to contact the library before Labor Day weekend.

