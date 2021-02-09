The state Department of Transportation is hosting an online community meeting, discussing their COVID-19 response, hybrid-electric vessels and other projects.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register at bit.ly/WSFWinterMeeting2. Participants will be able to ask questions to state ferry leaders Patty Rubstello and Amy Scarton.
A recording of the meeting will be posted the next day at wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/about-us/community-participation.
