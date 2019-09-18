Early in the morning, when the water of Campbell Lake was smooth and clear, Mark Ibsen stretched out his legs and held on.
His dad, Don Ibsen, pulled him behind a boat as Mark turned this way and that, leaving behind great sprays of water as he skied along a slalom course that he built in his head. There weren’t actual buoys, but Mark pictured them and practiced going around each one.
“There’s a feeling of freedom when you’re out on the water,” he said. “You are gliding back and forth and cutting through the water. It’s beautiful to be out in this area.”
Of course, the adrenaline rush that comes with it also plays a part.
Mark, who competes regularly in water ski competitions, lives in Edmonds but occasionally comes back to ski with his dad at the lake in Anacortes. It’s perfect for water skiing, he said, because he doesn’t have to deal with the wakes from other boats.
Mark’s journey as a water skier started when he was just a few years old. His dad would ski with Mark on his shoulders.
“It’s a sensation of being able to stand on the water,” Don Ibsen said. “When the water is calm like this, you feel as free as a bird.”
Their family has a deep connection to the water sport.
Don’s father, Don Sr., was one of three pioneers of water skiing, according to the USA Water Ski & Wake Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.
The elder Don Ibsen was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983. He started making water skis in the late 1920s, according to the Hall of Fame website, and started manufacturing and selling the skis in the 1930s.
When he started, he made the skis too narrow, Don Jr. said. But he kept trying and eventually perfected his skis and started selling them through his Ibsen Co.
He would take a plank of wood and dip it in boiling hot water before putting it into a mold, Don Jr. said. Then, it would bend to be the right shape before it cooled.
After that, it was just a matter of adding the shoes. At the time, a shoe plate with a sneaker was screwed on to the ski. The shoes could be removed and new ones could be screwed on.
That’s because not everyone had their own skis, Don Jr. said. So those interested in the sport would have their own shoe plates with their own size of sneaker and then be able to use the communal skis.
Though he lived in Seattle, the elder Don often went water skiing in Anacortes. He was a frequent entertainer in the Marineer’s Pageants in Anacortes in the 1930s and ’40s. Crowds would flock to the amphitheater carved into the side of the Cap Sante lookout and watch the skiers out on the water. They would go off jumps and perform tricks, Don Jr. said. One was even pulled by a plane, he said.
An Anacortes American from 1948 featured a story about the show, led by Don Sr., which included a race from the Ballard Locks to Anacortes.
“Twenty-one acts occupying some three hours of solid entertainment each day will make up the huge and varied water show that will be presented in Anacortes next Saturday and Sunday,” the article stated.
Don Sr. and his water skis began garnering national coverage. He worked hard to promote the sport of water skiing all over the country, his son said.
Don Sr. started the Olympic Water Ski Club in Seattle in 1939, the first of its kind in the country, according to the National Show Ski Association.
“He really promoted the sport,” Mark said.
Don even made the cover of Time magazine and was featured in The Seattle Times skiing at Campbell Lake.
Mark said water skiing has always been a part of the family’s life. He remembers childhood vacations to eastern Washington with his family. His dad would set up slalom ski courses on the water and they would go through them over and over.
Slalom water skiing is done on one ski, with one foot in front of the other. The skis now are a little more advanced than those Don Sr. made, Mark said. They are curved to help with speed, with special boots that can break away from the ski to prevent injuries if the skier falls.
When slalom skiing, the skier moves as smoothly as possible, going around buoys in a zigzag pattern.
The main way to get better at the sport is to get out on the water as much as possible, Mark said. He pointed out that it’s a good workout, using muscles that most people don’t even know they have.
Since it’s a summer sport, Mark said he’s in his best shape of the year at the end of the season. His favorite places to go are lakes and waterways designed specifically for water skiing. They are long and narrow, leaving room for the slalom skiers with minimal room for boat wakes.
