Waterfront Festival Boatbuilding43.JPG

There is a longtime annual tradition for Anacortes children of building doll-sized boats at the Anacortes Waterfront Festival and then floating them in a pool to check their seaworthiness.

The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club starts early, working with area businesses to cut hulls out for more than 1,000 small wooden boats.

