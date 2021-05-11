There will be 24 free online classes offered throughout the week, on subjects including Mediterranean cooking, diabetes, meditation and healthy digestion. Registration is required.
Also to be live-streamed are evening events blending education and entertainment, such as MEDTalks and a grande finale Friday evening.
The week aims to give a glimpse of the programming the wellness center would provide, Janie Crane, Island Hospital Foundation director said.
“Our goal is to raise as much as possible to break ground and get this center up and running,” she said.
Find details at myihf.org/welljourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.