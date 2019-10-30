Zombies, spooky clowns and other horrific characters took their places among the trees Saturday as darkness set in at Washington Park,
They stood, waiting in the shadows for groups of people huddled together and carrying flashlights to walk into their traps. They jumped out at the last minute to scare the walkers —and sometimes elicit screams that pierced the chilly night air.
The Haunted Walk/Run hosted by the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department featured more than 20 spooky creatures along the roughly two-mile route, including a chainsaw-wielding, hockey mask-wearing character modeled after Jason Voorhees of the “Friday the 13th” movie series; a terrifying clown based from the movie “It”; and a haunted campsite with fog pouring out of it.
The event saw 161 participants of all ages. Children who didn’t want to be scared wore a glowstick as a necklace to ward off attackers.
Twelve high school-age teenagers earned volunteer hours by standing among the trees as monsters; another 10 paid staff members of the parks department lay in wait for the walkers.
The event went well, organizer Travis Anderson said. “People came out of the course and said they really loved it.”
He said he has some ideas for next year.
