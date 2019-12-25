By Briana Alzola
Clutching suitcases made of construction paper, staples and glue, the students at Whitney Early Childhood Education Center set off on a worldwide adventure last week.
Though they checked off their passports in Sweden, India, the Netherlands and Mexico, they never had to set foot outside.
The kindergartners walked from room to room in groups, learning about different holidays around the world and completing hands-on crafts at each location.
In Sweden, the young travelers learned about St. Lucia Day, a traditional holiday used to celebrate the life of one of the earliest Christian martyrs. In the tradition of the day, one girl is chosen to play St. Lucia and wears a crown of holly leaves and candles. Other girls wear smaller crowns and boys wear “starboy” hats in silver and gold.
The kids at Whitney created their own cards and hats from construction paper, crayons and stickers and then wore them on their journeys to the other countries and back home.
In Mexico, they learned about poinsettias and how they are used at Christmas time. Then, the students created poinsettias of their own using construction paper, sparkly pipe cleaners and jingle bells.
Over in the Netherlands, the students learned about feast day of Saint Nicholas, which includes a tradition of putting out a wooden shoes. Tradition says Saint Nicholas then stops by and fills the shoes with treats. The travelers then tried their hands at coloring in a picture of a shoe and then drew in some small trinkets and gifts that may be placed inside.
Then, it was on to India, to learn the story of Diwali. Diwali already happened this year, the students learned, while looking at a wall map to see how far they had traveled from Anacortes to arrive in India. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights.
To celebrate, the students made cuts in cupcake wrappers to transform them into brightly colored fireworks that they glued to construction paper.
As they worked on their crafts, the students talked about what they had learned about the holidays.
“It’s about true love,” said one, about the Christmas celebration. “We learned we have to color inside the lines!” shouted another, holding a crayon aloft.
At the end of their journey, each student was wearing a crown or hat and carrying a suitcase packed with handmade crafts from celebrations around the world.
