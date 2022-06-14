Funded by last year’s Mermen of Anacortes calendar sales, the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women is awarding scholarships worth a total of $11,000 to five area women this year.
“The success of our fundraising efforts has allowed us to increase the amount of each scholarship and give more than we’ve ever awarded in a single year,” AAUW Scholarship Committee Chair Barbara Benson said in a release from the group.
Award winners are Carly Bates ($2,500), Cadence Lamphiear ($2,500), Ava Martin ($2,000), Emilie Shjarback ($2,000) and Mackenzie Wakefield ($2,000).
Bates attended Eastern Washington University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration.
She recently began graduate studies at Pacific Lutheran University to pursue a master’s degree in nursing in the Advanced Generalist program. After graduating, Carly plans to specialize in ICU/critical care nursing at a hospital in the region.
Lamphiear earned her associate degree in computer science from Skagit Valley College and will transfer to the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington to complete her bachelor’s degree in computer science. She received a $2,500 scholarship.
Martin heads into her fourth year at Western Washington University, studying American cultural studies with an emphasis in comparative ethnic studies. She will seek a career in human resources.
Shjarback completed her first year at the University of Victoria, studying theater design. She hopes to work on the design and construction of sets and costumes in film production as well as other performance areas.
Wakefield is currently a junior at the University of Nevada — Reno, majoring in nursing.
