As families walk along a candle-lit path, the illumination from their flashlights shining along the ground in front of them, the bright colors and sounds of the Wonderland Walk will start breaking through the trees.
Christmas lights and various activity and snack stations will be set up throughout the Washington Park campground, offering young visitors the chance to meet Santa, create art, drink cocoa and roast a marshmallow.
The annual Wonderland Walk at Washington Park is 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and is organized by the City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department. The free event is open to all ages.
Different community groups and organizations each take on a different campsite and then decorate it and provide activities.
Some groups will play favorite holiday songs, and others will host school groups singing carols.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.