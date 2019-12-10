As families walk along a candle-lit path, the illumination from their flashlights shining along the ground in front of them, the bright colors and sounds of the Wonderland Walk will start breaking through the trees.

Christmas lights and various activity and snack stations will be set up throughout the Washington Park campground, offering young visitors the chance to meet Santa, create art, drink cocoa and roast a marshmallow.

The annual Wonderland Walk at Washington Park is 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and is organized by the City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department. The free event is open to all ages.

Different community groups and organizations each take on a different campsite and then decorate it and provide activities.

Some groups will play favorite holiday songs, and others will host school groups singing carols.

More from this section

Load comments