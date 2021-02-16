The Anacortes Parks & Recreation Department will host a work party in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27.
Workers will focus on invasive plant removal in the North Heart Lake area, as well as litter removal along Heart Lake Road. Staff asks that volunteers bring work gloves and brightly colored clothing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work party is limited to 10 people, or two groups of five. Register at anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com.
Contact Bob Vaux/360-588-8233 at the Parks & Recreation office with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.