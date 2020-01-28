Young people in Anacortes will be able to explore marine science this winter as part of a youth program through Western Washington University.
“Ocean After School” and is for students in grades three to five. The program, Feb. 11, 12 and 13, is during an early release week for the Anacortes School District. Young scientists will learn about discoveries and innovations when it comes to studying the ocean.
The program is $200 for the three days. Registration closes Feb. 4.
The other program is “Kids Night Out @ Western” March 13. The program, also focused on marine science, is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Students will learn a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math)-focused lesson with hands-on activities. Registration closes Sunday, March 8. Cost is $50.
Financial assistance is available for both programs. Apply for assistance before registering.
Information and registration: wwu.edu/youth
