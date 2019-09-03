A historical face with a long jacket and a merman’s tail, a jack-o’-lantern with a smiling apple for a head and a flying clock with the head of a bear and chicken legs are all new residents of the Anacortes Boys & Girls Club.
For more than a year, the club’s young members have been hard at work to create a new mural for the teen zone area within the club space in the basement of City Hall.
The mural, which is in partnership with the Anacortes Museum, features collaged-together creatures, each containing pieces and inspiration from historical pictures, magazine photos spreads and the imaginations of the young creators.
Kate Clark, the museum’s education and media curator, said the project started as an interactive workshop that kept growing.
The museum digitized its photograph collection in recent years, leaving it with hundreds of photocopies of old photos in binders, Clark said. While the original photos are protected, the photocopies were used in binders to help visitors look through the collection. Now that the collection is online, the photocopies aren’t needed.
So Clark organized a series of art projects, including at the Anacortes Arts Festival, for kids to use the old photos to create collages.
The kids at the Boys & Girls Club hopped on board, she said. They also drew inspiration from the “exquisite corpse” art method, which allows different collaborators to create different parts of a piece. One artist would draw a creatures head, for example, another would draw its body and a third would draw its legs and feet.
Combining the two ideas, the artists, who are between the ages of 7 and 14, started creating creatures combining historical photos, images cut from magazines and those they drew using only their imaginations and colored pencils.
There were no limits to final creatures, Clark said.
Chelsea Redd-Boespflug, 12, for example, used a black and white pair of pompoms. She cut them out and pasted them to a piece of paper before adding legs and yellow, high-heeled shoes, to create a Minnie Mouse-inspired creature to be added to the wall.
For some, the original creatures are replicated pretty clearly from the small drawings to those in the several-feet tall mural. Others needed tweaks, Clark said.
The legs of one creature were added to the body of another, for example, to create the perfect combinations.
Then, it was time to put them up on the wall.
That’s where some old classroom technology came in. The artists cut out and taped each piece of their mural to transparency film and then used an overhead projector to magnify the image up onto the wall. Then, using pencil, they drew around the border.
It created some difficulty, 10-year-old Bella Valencia said. The pictures were hard to see, and there was a lot of pressure to make everything look good.
Creating small works on paper means more room for error, she said. Creating a big piece with paint on the wall is much harder.
“You have to make sure it doesn’t drip,” she said. “It’s harder to fix it if you mess up.”
The artists took turns adding in color, creating a base coat and then adding more colors and details. Everybody worked on several pieces, Rhiannon Phillips, 14, said.
Everyone added something different to the piece, which the mural is a great fit for the teen zone and adds a reminder for everyone who sees it about the teamwork that went into it, she said.
