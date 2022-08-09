The Anacortes Community Theatre will host its newest play, “A Calculated Retreat,” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 3.

The comedic murder mystery, written by area playwright Willow McLaughlin and directed by Taylor Bannister, follows a young traveler named Meg who has been misled by a texting autocorrect mistake. After she arrives at a remote hunting lodge, the staff finds a reclusive diva in a locked room … dead.

