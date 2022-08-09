Above: Everything that can go wrong does in what starts as a simple weekend away for Meg (second from left) during “A Calculated Retreat.” Also at the lodge are gun-happy Belinda (left), frequent liar Kalinda (second from left) and retired military officer Sargent (right).
The Anacortes Community Theatre will host its newest play, “A Calculated Retreat,” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 3.
The comedic murder mystery, written by area playwright Willow McLaughlin and directed by Taylor Bannister, follows a young traveler named Meg who has been misled by a texting autocorrect mistake. After she arrives at a remote hunting lodge, the staff finds a reclusive diva in a locked room … dead.
Thrown into the mix are a retreat manager who can’t quite keep her stories straight, an award-winning hunter, a cranky chef, an ex-military officer who just wants some peace and quiet, an overly emotional European, a cute stranger and a ghost who may or may not be friendly.
This is the first time this world premiere show will be performed. It’s the third original full-length show by McLaughlin to be produced at ACT.
Director Bannister said it was exciting to bring something new to the community.
“It’s fun to be able to take a show that’s brand new and get to be the first ones to try things with it,” she said.
Her favorite elements include its witty humor, diverse characters and face pace.
“There’s a lot of sneaky parts where people are stealing things from other people in the show,” said actor Mason Beaver.
Beaver plays Caleb, a jumpy wedding photographer who gets stuck at the lodge and ends up spending time with Meg as the mystery unravels.
The play is recommended for tweens and up, but there is something for everybody, several actors said.
“Kids will like the silliness, and older people will like the story,” actor Heather DeGroot, who plays Meg, said.
The actors also emphasized the plot’s unpredictable nature as a highlight of the show.
“The unraveling of the back story is done really well,” actor Rebekah Freedom added. “You don’t go ‘oh, this is that story,’ and I love those kinds of experiences.”
Freedom plays Kalinda, the lodge’s retreat manager. The character is quick to tell visitors that she lies a lot, which keeps everyone confused as chaos ensues.
Other cast members are Lisa Judd as Sargent, Connie Murray as Hester, John Murray as Ralph, Debbie Johnson as Belinda and Jocelyn Acosta as Fofo.
