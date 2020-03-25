Businesses in Anacortes hang in limbo as mandated closures have halted the daily flow in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
Gov. Jay Inslee last week ordered a halt to elective surgeries and dental services statewide to reserve critical equipment for COVID19 health care workers. Then Monday, he ordered the entire state to stay home, except for business workers deemed “essential” and people seeking essential services such as medicine, urgent health care and food.
Dental and veterinarian offices, for instance, are still permitted to operate on an emergency basis. But services are limited.
Teeth cleanings, cavity fills and other nonemergency procedures are restricted until May 17 due to the disruption and shortage in the supply of protective medical equipment from the COVID19 pandemic.
Dr. Kathleen Rowley, who practices in Anacortes, said people should call their dental providers if they have an infection, uncontrolled bleeding, swelling in the face or around teeth, or need an extraction or other service that cannot wait three months.
“That’s when there’s need for concern,” Rowley said. “If there’s severe dental pain people are experiencing — not just sensitive teeth.”
Many offices in the area will operate on limited hours or on an asneeded basis to protect from spread of the virus and to limit the use of protective medical gear.
Whistle Veterinary Clinic announced over the weekend its plan to go curbside and have clients pull up to the building at the time of their appointment, call the staff and wait for a staff member to pick up their pet from their car.
The clinic is limited to staff only, except for euthanasia, said owner and veterinarian Beth Scheenstra.
“We’re seeing urgent and essential appointments and pending any kind of wellness visits, like annual exams and vaccines,” she said. This is how the clinic will operate indefinitely.
As all nonessential services have been ordered to close statewide, locally owned shops face uncertainty.
Jilian George, owner of Jilian G. Salon, said the week since hearing Inslee’s announcement has been surreal.
“At first I felt like this isn’t a big deal, I thought I would probably just go to clients’ houses and do their hair,” George said about reacting to the growing concern before the announcement from Inslee. “As the days progressed, I realized how serious this is and decided that wasn’t even safe.”
Then, on Monday, March 16, George realized her salon had to close by midnight.
“I got as many people in that were scheduled for the week that I could,” she said. “All day long Nat King Cole’s song ‘Smile’ kept playing, and it was exactly what we needed. Keep smiling, keep loving, hoping, praying. We are all in this together.”
Six other stylists work at George’s salon, some of them single mothers grappling with how to make ends meet without employment.
“We’re a family, and we’re going to figure it out,” George said. But the uncertainty of when the restriction will be lifted concerns her and others.
“We all feel the same way. Nobody is making any money, most of us are scared it will be longer than two weeks,” she said. “We’re all in the same boat. I think everyone is surviving on hope. It doesn’t feel real, it’s just so weird.”
George said the best way to support stylists is to buy gift certificates for future appointments, something to help make ends meet while the ban is in place.
Meanwhile, other businesses are forced to stop before they even had a chance to start.
The grand opening of Danielle Rustad’s new gym Bakerview Fitness was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, but she’s no longer sure when it will get the chance to open its doors. Rustad and her husband own three businesses: the gym, a massage therapy business and a construction business.
She’s not concerned about the short term, but has started to wonder about later.
“It’s going to affect everything in a trickle down,” she said. “People won’t be thinking about homebuilding; people are panicking about making ends meet.”
Rustad and her husband had opted out of unemployment insurance, which limits their options if the ban drags on longer than initially announced.
“It was just very frustrating,” she said about hearing of the ban. “I agree with it because I think we need to get it to a point where (cases of COVID-19) can be flattened out. But putting months into an event and nailing down details until just before opening and having it be canceled is frustrating.”
Other businesses are using technology to maintain operations, such as the Anacortes Yoga Studio, which launched virtual yoga classes through the video conferencing website Zoom.
Members of the yoga studio can apply their inclass credits to the virtual classes or save them for when the studio reopens.
“We know how important it is to have structure and stability during times like this, and even more so, we know that a lot of you rely on your yoga practice for more than just your physical health,” a release from the studio said.
Resources
As businesses and employees locally and nationwide face economic hardship as a result of preventative measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, emergency resources are offered at both an employer and employee level.
For employers:
- Small Business Administration offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses suffering to 32 counties in Washington, including Skagit. The loans are for up to $2 million and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. There is a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses, and a 2.75% interest rate for nonprofits. Apply by Dec. 16 at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For employees:
- The Employment Security Department has programs for employees affected by COVID-19, included with them are emergency rules to adapt to the situation. Gov. Jay Inslee has waived the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. Visit esd.wa.gov for details on eligibility.
- The state Department of Revenue is waiving fees for late business license renewals and nonprofit property tax exemptions accrued anytime after Feb. 29. It is also delaying issuing new compliance assessments, tax warrants, notices of withhold and deliver, and revocations for 30 days. It will also provide extensions for filing and paying tax returns that are due during the state of emergency upon request.
- Puget Sound Energy announced it will not disconnect customers for nonpayment during this time and will waive late fees on accounts. Customers may opt in to a payment plan or choose a new bill due date.
