Businesses in Anacortes have been scrambling to figure out their next steps after Gov. Jay Inslee’s order Sunday closing restaurants, bars and entertainment/recreational facilities statewide until March 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID19.
According to the order, restaurants still can provide takeout and delivery services.
Meanwhile, retail stores must limit occupancy to remain open.
There are still ways the community can support local businesses, particularly restaurants and bars, struggling under these new restrictions, said Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Hamilton.
“Everybody just has to realize that we’re in this together and we have to support each other,” she said. Hamilton suggested buying a gift card for the price of what a customer might typically spend at a restaurant over five months during this time, to help the restaurant and its employees and use the gift card when things reopen.
The chamber’s other suggestions include ordering delivery or take-out as much as people are able to; buying gift cards; keeping memberships and subscriptions, even if the business cannot operate during the shutdown; and reaching out to business owners or employees who are personal friends to see how to help.
Hamilton is worried about whether the resources offered by state and national government will be enough to help businesses stay afloat, and how employees will fare.
“I worry about the day-today people and how they’re going to be able to handle it,” she said. “A lot of benefits for employees won’t be immediate.”
Some establishments, such as the Union Tavern, have laid off hourly staff and are down to just management during the shutdown.
The tavern is offering food and growlers to go, said manager Michael Rothmeyer.
“It’s just a shock, absolutely very shocking,” he said.
The tavern’s management is thinking of ways to keep business going. One idea is to work with neighboring businesses to organize a united ordering system, with the tavern supplying growlers to go and the others putting twists on take-out food, such as selling meal kits.
“We’ll do as much as we can,” Rothmeyer said. “The biggest thing people can do right now, is support any business, any way how.”
Support during this time is crucial, Hamilton said.
“I think it’s going to be longer lasting than we thought it would be when we were heading into this in January,” she said.
For Barbara Atterberry, owner of Bob’s Chowder Bar and BBQ Salmon, the news hit on her first day off in two weeks.
Instead of relaxing in social isolation, she spent the day running to the restaurant supply store to buy any remaining to-go containers, canceling orders from vendors and adding an online order option to her website.
“I’ve been in a daze because of all of this,” she said. “This is unprecedented. I just don’t even know how to move forward or maneuver through this.”
Right now her plan, like the Union Tavern’s, is to cut back to only managerial staff and contemplate new ways to bring business in, like offering family-style meals to go or offering delivery within city limits.
She worries, though, about what might happen if the shutdown goes past the two weeks Inslee announced Sunday.
“I pray this only happens for two weeks. We can survive that,” Atterberry said. “If not, we’ll probably lose everything, including our home. That’s how severe this impact is.”
Kana Lisenbee owns the Anchor Inn with her husband and isn’t sure how the shutdown will play out.
“It’s a little scary,” she said. “I’m not just worried about us, there are a lot of business owners in town that I’m worried about, too. It’s interesting to see the community build and speak with other business owners about how we can help each other. I try to find the light.”
While her bar serves food and will likely offer take-out options, many of her patrons come for a drink with familiar faces as a way to unwind from the stress of the day, she said.
“It’s a community that’s not going to be available to people,” she said. “And it is stressful. We have a mortgage here, we have a mortgage on our house.”
Lisenbee worries the shutdown might last longer than just two weeks, but recognizes the value in taking measures to keep people isolated.
“It’s precautionary; it’s understandable. Public health is more important than money,” she said. “It’s just this feeling of not knowing —so how do we plan? — and lack of control.”
The hospitality community has been hit hard.
The Brown Lantern had a sign on the door that said “By the decree of the state, we are closed until further notice. Stay safe.”
The Wheel House had a similar sign on its door.
“Everything changes every day,” Hamilton said. “I think we’re just going to have to, as a community, continue to buoy our businesses up.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.