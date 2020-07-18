Three candidates are on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for election to the Skagit County Board of County Commissioners, District 2: the incumbent, Ken Dahlstedt; Mary Hudson, a Mount Vernon City Council member; and Peter Browning, a member of the Public Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
County commissioners are elected to four-year terms.
State law empowers county commissioners to budget and appropriate funds for all county activities; build and maintain county roads; make and enforce civil and criminal resolutions and ordinances not in conflict with state law; support and implement state and federal mandates; oversee all appointed county agencies; construct and maintain public buildings; fix the tax levies for the county and its subordinate jurisdictions; authorize payments owed by the county and audit all officers having control of county funds; manage county property and county funds; and prosecute and defend all actions for and against the county.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to answer the following questions. Browning did not respond.
Name: Ken Dahlstedt
Party preference: Democrat
Age: 66
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Skagit County Commissioner, District 2, since 2001
Education: Burlington-Edison High School, Skagit Valley College, Washington State Agriculture/Forestry Leadership Program
Elected offices held: Skagit County Commissioner, District 2
Community involvement: Former board member of United Way and Community Action, 45-year member of the Burlington-Edison Kiwanis Club, YMCA Building campaign, Skagit County Community Veterans Park at the Northern State Recreation Area
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/reelectken2020
Why are you running for office?: I am running for re-election for Skagit County Commissioner District 2 because we currently have a country and county in crisis. I have the experience, work ethic and common sense to address our county’s needs in these turbulent times.
What are the five biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: I believe the most important issue for any candidate for Commissioner for Skagit County in 2021 are:
- After having to shut down many small businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to work toward economic recovery for our families, workers and businesses are quickly and safely as possible.
- Create economically-viable housing for seniors, workers and families.
- Continue to address mental health and homelessness as much as possible in our county.
- Preserve even more than the 12,000 acres of farmland in our county and maintain our forestlands.
- Streamline county procedures for faster response to citizens’ needs.
How will you address them? With my fellow commissioners, I am working on economic recovery right now. I recently supported committing $1 million of our CARES Act Funding to directly support small, local businesses. I currently serve on the Work Force Development Council and we are gearing up to retrain and assist unemployed workers so they can get back to work at family wage jobs. I will be voting with my fellow commissioners to award $2.5 million of economic development funds to assist businesses to put people back to work. I will continue to support protecting our famers and the farmlands needed to feed our community. Protecting forests, farmland and fishery resources are an important priority.
The need for housing and workable solutions for those who are struggling financially and barely getting by or those who have no place to live and are homeless in our county is ongoing. With that said, please know that the commissioners have been actively working with numerous housing providers in hopes to provide housing for our youth, and our workforce as well as those who don’t have any real income and have found themselves homeless. We are now partnering with the City of Mount Vernon to fund a 74- unit homeless housing project to be operated by Catholic Community Services. We have also provided funding for Habitat for Humanity, the Home Trust, the Housing Authority of Skagit County, the Oasis Teen Shelter, and the Anacortes Family Center. Providing shelter for those who need it remains a top priority for me and for my fellow Commissioners.
Skagit County is defined by the beautiful agriculture, forest lands and the amazing Skagit River that flows through it. I have supported increased funding for purchasing development rights on our farmlands for the past 20 years. And I will continue to do so. I supported preserving Blanchard Mountain as well as limiting development of our precious timber lands. Additionally, I have supported improving over 54 critical fish passages. I have also served on the Skagit Watershed Council for many years. I will continue to work to preserve the sanctity of our special place by protecting it as much is possible. here in northwest Washington every way I can.
I will work to make myself even more available to my constituents. I already meet with any citizen who makes a request to discuss any issues they may have about the county and their well-being.
What sets you apart from your opponents? Being a fourth-generation farmer in Skagit County, I have a clear understanding of our community. I have many years of experience serving the needs of the county. I have built up strong relationships with our state and federal elected officials which are crucial as we struggle to recover from COVID-19. I have over 35 years of experience as a farmer and business owner and I know what it’s like to risk everything you own to stay in business. I am willing to continue working seven days a week as we address the present crisis.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic? I am reaching them mostly through phone calls, social media (Facebook) and by email. I also have signage around District 2 that I am running for re-election. My wife says I’m always campaigning even when I’m not running for re-election. I feel it’s my duty as I work for the citizens of the county. They are who I report to.
How can voters learn more about you? Anyone who knows me already knows I will meet with them or speak with them in person, and on the phone anytime. What they have to say is very important to me as their representative. Additionally, I am now on Facebook with a personal page and a public page. It is constantly being updated about what I am all about. www.facebook.com/reelectken2020.They can also email me at ken.dahlstedt2020@gmail.com or call me 360-770-4246. I work for the citizens of this county.
