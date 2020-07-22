Three candidates are on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for election to the Skagit County Board of County Commissioners, District 1: the incumbent, Ron Wesen; John Archibald, a business owner and former Anacortes City Council member; and Mark Lundsten, a member of the Skagit County Planning Commission. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
County commissioners are elected to four-year terms.
State law empowers county commissioners to budget and appropriate funds for all county activities; build and maintain county roads; make and enforce civil and criminal resolutions and ordinances not in conflict with state law; support and implement state and federal mandates; oversee all appointed county agencies; construct and maintain public buildings; fix the tax levies for the county and its subordinate jurisdictions; authorize payments owed by the county and audit all officers having control of county funds; manage county property and county funds; and prosecute and defend all actions for and against the county.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to answer the following questions. Archibald did not respond.
Name: Mark Lundsten
Party preference: Democrat
Age: 69
Residence: Near Anacortes
Occupation: Retired commercial fisherman and filmmaker
Education: BA, Pomona College
Elected offices held: None
Community involvement: Member, Skagit County Planning Commission, 2017-present; faculty, Anacortes Sr. College, 2015-present; member, Sound Defense Alliance, Evergreen Islands, 2018–20; member, Toastmasters, Indivisible Fidalgo, 2011-17; curator, Second Sunday Film Series, 2012-14.
Campaign website: MarkLundsten.org
Why are you running for office?: I am running for County Commissioner because I want a good future for Skagit County. I will bring a fresh perspective and a record of public policy solutions that work. My definition of good government is one that deals with issues realistically, has transparent deliberations, and is responsive to the stakeholders. It is especially important that county government practice those principles in this era of political bullying and misinformation.
Since 2017, I have served on the county Planning Commission and reviewed multiple issues. For years, I was a politically active commercial fisherman in Alaska and a primary architect of the Individual Fisherman’s Quota program in the Alaska halibut fishery, a program that has become a template for fisheries around the world. I learned that good conservation is the basis of good business and also that collaboration with all the parties involved is the only way to create successful policies. Those principles hold true for Skagit County. Living here since 2008, in a house my wife and I built, with our family living in the area, I have a stake in a vibrant, sustainable future for Skagit County. We need policies that work.
What are the five biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: 1) Enduring COVID-19. Skagit County Public Health has done an excellent job, but as Sen. Murray often has said, we need additional testing resources with as broad and coordinated a plan as possible in order to rebuild confidence and to get through the pandemic with as little damage as possible. This should not be a political issue.
2) Recovering, economically and socially, from COVID-19. The economic impacts will be difficult, as in all counties. Gov. Inslee has set a good example with his furlough program for state employees as a way to avoid layoffs. Maintaining essential functions is the first priority. County staff will be a central resource for a financial plan. As a society, we should make sure we do what we can for the most vulnerable — the unemployed and the homeless — with special attention to drug and mental health issues.
3) Water rights issues, both in the rivers and in aquifers. Realistically assessing the issues, addressing all the stakeholders, using all the available tools (like conservation options, rainwater catchment, or the Trust Water Rights Act, 2009) in a collaboration to address the issues on a case by case basis should be our strategy for a regional program.
4) Affordable housing across the county. Following the Growth Management Act and maintaining the urban/rural balance is essential. Regionwide collaboration will be necessary to cooperatively and effectively adapt zoning on an area by area basis to allow for more density in the cities, some flexibility in rural areas, and the preservation of natural resource land and open spaces. As with water, we need to use all available tools.
5) Transparency of county deliberations and policies. I will strive to provide a more responsive system of public participation in the county’s work. I think the board needs to answer public testimony more than it currently does, whether in agreement or in disagreement.
How will you address them?: Answered above.
What sets you apart from your opponents?: I have spent a career working with my hands as an owner/operator of a family fishing business with a professional six-person crew that included me. I have not served in elective office, but I have been an active participant in advocacy and directly involved in making policy. My family has a stake in Skagit County’s future.
I have a record of brainstorming and negotiating to solve difficult natural resource issues that always involve important social and economic issues. I have worked with people from many areas with divergent views. My record is one of honesty, innovation and hard work. My goal is to make things sustainable — socially, environmentally and administratively. Lawsuits, as a rule, are the most expensive and divisive method of accomplishing policy. They are rarely necessary and I think they should only be considered when all else fails.
I have worked with officials at the local, state and federal level. From Dave Paul and Liz Lovelett, to Dan Evans and Slade Gorton, to Rick Larsen and Adam Smith, to Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. I know local government needs to interact with other levels of government.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic?: This is new ground and, like everyone else, I am figuring it out as I go. Phone calls, Zoom sessions, mailings, website, a new social media effort and yard signs are the main tools my campaign is using. Our challenge is to pay attention to what is most effective and utilize whatever that is. My campaign committee and I look forward to meeting that challenge. We will reach the voters however we can. The campaign is young.
How can voters learn more about you?: My campaign website, MarkLundsten.org; my campaign manager, Bob Doll, 360-202-6212, robertjdoll@yahoo.com; my Fidalgo Films website, FidalgoFilms.com.
