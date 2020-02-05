Darlene Brown, recruiting manager and field manager with the U.S. Census, visited the Anacortes City Council on Monday to present on the opportunities available to Anacortes and Skagit County residents to work for the U.S. Census 2020, which begins April 1.
As it stands, the local census office has reached almost 99% of its applicant goal in Anacortes, but Brown said not all who apply follow through with the position, and Skagit County at large still needs a few hundred applicants.
People can apply to be an enumerator, a position that has employees in the field following up in person to households that have not mailed in their census questionnaires, or field supervisors who oversee those operations. The pay ranges from $20-22 per hour.
Training is paid for, mileage is reimbursed and there are part-time and full-time options.
In the 2010 census, 83.4% of the county’s household mailed back their questionnaires.
The importance of of responding is to secure federal funding and congressional representation, Brown said. Between $2,000 to $3,000 in federal funding is allocated per person using census figures, she said.
“Once those funds are lost and we don’t receive them, we will never get them again,” Brown said.
