ANACORTES — One resident of Chandler's Square Retirement Community has tested positive for COVID-19, and a second resident is being evaluated, according to a press release Sunday from the Mayor's Office.
Both are at Island Hospital. The person confirmed as positive is expected to be released to stay with a family member, where they will remain in isolation, the release states.
Skagit County Public Health notifies all close contacts of COVID-19 cases, who are given instructions for quarantine precautions, the release states.
The resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, and is “recovering well and (is) not expected to have any further complications,” Chandler’s Square Executive Director Blake Olin wrote Saturday in an email to family members of residents.
Chandler’s Square was notified of the diagnosis Saturday by the resident’s health care provider, Olin wrote.
The resident was feeling unwell and self-isolated starting March 11, Olin wrote.
“The resident was in contact with their health care provider and on March 19, this individual went in for further assessment at the hospital (and) was held for COVID testing. The resident is recovering well and not expected to have any further complications.”
Skagit County Public Health is consulting with the state Department of Health and Chandler’s Square staff members regarding testing protocols for other residents, Mayor Laurie Gere’s office said in the news release.
“Public Health has been working since early March to provide resources to high-risk senior communities,” according to the release. “Staff conducted visits to every skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living facility in the County to provide preparedness information. Public Health has also conducted daily weekday phone calls with each skilled nursing, long-term care, and assisted living facility in the County, as well as weekly phone calls with all senior housing communities.”
Island Hospital has a call center and Respiratory Clinic that are staffed to accommodate patients with symptoms of illness. The phone number is 360-293-3101. Gere’s office said the mayor meet with leaders from Island Hospital and Skagit County Public Health on Monday to get updates and will provide additional details to the public.
Chandler’s Square is taking the following precautions, Olin wrote:
- Staff members “who had direct exposure to the resident” are asked to stay home “and notify their health care providers of their status and wait for medical direction,” Olin wrote. He added that those staff members “do not currently show any signs or symptoms of illness.”
- Residents who are close to the resident in social circle or in proximity of apartment are asked to self-isolate, notify their health care providers and notify staff of any changes in their condition.
- The state Department of Health and the state Department of Social and Health Services have been notified “so they can further guide us on managing this situation,” Olin wrote.
- Staff members are assigned to specific work zones to keep residents as free from possible spread as possible. “This means that certain services will stop temporarily, including routine apartment cleaning in many of the independent apartments,” Olin wrote.
- Chandler’s Square is partnering with local restaurants to help in providing meals.
- Independent residents are asked to avoid going to any locations in the outside community which may pose a risk of contracting COVID-19 or carrying it back to Chandler’s Square.
“We realize that this may pose a hardship to several (residents), but we believe this temporary hardship far outweighs the risk of exposure to the entire Chandler’s Square community,” Olin wrote. “We want to find solutions that make sense during this very stressful time.”
Senior citizens and those with comprised immune systems are considered to be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee restricted non-essential visitors from visiting adult care centers and assisted living residences. He also temporarily closed bars, restaurants and certain recreation, entertainment and leisure services. Food establishments can still prepare to-go and home-delivered meals.
