The City of Anacortes announced Thursday that it now has enough chlorine on hand to ease concerns about having ample treated water for its customers.
The city received sodium hypochlorite (chlorine) late Wednesday and early today, according to a press release sent today.
That "put the water treatment plant at an above average level and the wastewater treatment plant at near full capacity," the release states.
Late last week, the city announced that due to a widespread shortage of chlorine, a supplier had notified Anacortes that it could not fulfill its order. That led the city to warn water customers that conservation may be needed since the city only had a 10-day supply on-hand.
Water customers include not only Anacortes, but also Oak Harbor, NAS Whidbey, La Conner and two oil refineries.
The recent chlorine deliveries put the water treatment plant at an above-average level, and the wastewater treatment plant at near full capacity, the release states.
Part of the shortage occurred because a chlorine plant in Longview had malfunctioned earlier this month. But that situation appears to be improving.
"Westlake Chemicals, which supplies materials to produce sodium hypochlorite, was able to find a replacement transformer and expects to resume normal production by June 28, according to the Washington State Department of Health," the city's release states. "Westlake supplies materials to Hasa Inc., which produces sodium hypochlorite and provides it to the City’s water and wastewater treatment plants."
Meanwhile the city thanked city residents for helping with voluntary conservation efforts in the interim and Shell Puget Sound and Marathan refineries for their help in securing chlorine supplies during an emergency.
“Our refinery team members have great relationships with a number of suppliers and contractors such as Univar and Lynden Logistics who were able to quickly respond to the supply shortage,” James Tangaro, Manager of the Marathon Refinery, stated in the press release.
Shell Puget Sound Refinery worked with LTI Trucking Services in helping to identify additional supplier and shipment options.
“Continuing to operate the refinery safely, and serving as a good neighbor and community partner are our top priorities," said Shell Puget Sound General Manager John White said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.