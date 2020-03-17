The Anacortes City Council ratified Mayor Laurie Gere’s Proclamation of Emergency on Monday, adopting broad measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
City Hall is closed to the public. Public participation in city meetings is limited to emailing testimony and watching on TV or online. City Council members are encouraged to attend council meetings by phone. A hiring freeze is in place. The upcoming ban on plastic retail shopping bags is postponed.
“These are unprecedented times, and we are all in this together,” Gere said. “As we navigate the COVID-19 disease, public health is the most important issue at hand, and at the city we are following all Public Health recommendations and the governor’s mandates.”
In its resolution, the City Council approved the following measures:
• The mayor may waive competitive bidd i n g r e q u i r e m e n t s for matters related to COVID-19.
• City Hall is now closed to the general public.
• Residents can pay utility bills, acquire licenses, submit permit applications, contact staff members, and transact other city business via telephone, email and online.
• The city will create procedures to allow for curbside pickup and drop-off for certain city processes, with such procedures to be posted on the city’s website.
• The Anacortes Public Library is now closed to the general public.
• The city will increase efforts to sanitize parks and public spaces that remain open to the public. • All council members are encouraged to attend all meetings via telephone.
• All in-person committee meetings of the council are canceled. Council and committee meetings may be held via telephone during the term of the resolution “regardless of whether the City has the capability of recording meetings on video.” Council member Carolyn Moulton said Tuesday there are still some details to be worked out — for example, making it possible for the public to listen to a council meeting in which all members are participating by phone.
• The public comment portion of council meetings and any scheduled public hearings are temporarily suspended to discourage public inperson attendance. Public comment will be accepted via email or in writing.
• A hiring freeze is implemented on all city positions unless the mayor determines “in writing by notice to City Council” that the hire is necessary for the continued provision of essential services to the public.
• All nonessential equipment replacements are suspended, unless funded completely by grants or city enterprise utility funds.
• The acquisition of technology to enable employees to work from home as approved by the mayor and department head is encouraged but must be within budget.
• The city’s ban on plastic bags, scheduled to go into effect on April 4, is suspended indefinitely. The city will continue to post updates on the city website regarding COVID-19 and its effect on city services and programs.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.