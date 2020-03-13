A California man interested in buying the Tommy Thompson Train spoke to the Anacortes City Council on Monday about how he would meet conditions the city has set for a sale and what he would do with the train if he purchases it.
The city adopted a memorandum of agreement late 2019 outlining requirements for a purchase to take place.
For a sale to take place, a buyer would have to: Demonstrate requisite skills and knowledge to operate the train, have plans for a location for a public attraction for the train, make a commitment to the city to not alter the train significantly more than needed for maintenance, commit to care for the train with regular upkeep.
Also, the city must use the proceeds to preserve the legacy of Tommy Thompson and his train and support the Anacortes Museum, according to the agreement.
Bret Iwan, the interested buyer, grew up spending summers on Dewey Beach. His family operates a small 15-gauge railroad and Iwan himself has a history working and operating trains.
Iwan’s plans for the Tommy Thompson Train are to move the train to Lincoln, California, and create a privately owned, publicly accessible amusement attraction. The attraction would reproduce elements from the original Anacortes Railway, down to Thompson’s signatures on train tickets, Iwan said.
“The success of the Anacortes Railway was because it was privately owned and publicly operational,” Iwan said.
The Tommy Thompson Train, named after its builder Thomas G. Thompson Jr., was a fixture in Anacortes with periodic operation until Thompson’s death in 1999. Before he died, Thompson requested the train be retired, said Bret Lunsford, director of the Anacortes Museum.
Iwan first proposed a sale in July 2019 when he met with city staff and the Thompson family. In December, the council adopted the MOA that outlines the criteria to be met in order for a purchase to take place. Now, after a few extensions, Iwan’s purchase proposal is set to expire March 31.
He is proposing to purchase the train, including its three passenger coaches and rails, for $175,500.
“My goal is not to remove an asset from the community for personal gain,” Iwan said. He said he understands the challenges with running an operational railroad, but he would like to see the train run again.
He also said that Anacortes residents could have free entry to ride the train attraction in Lincoln.
“To me what you’re presenting now seems like the best possible option for the train,” Council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Other council members questioned Iwan’s March 31 deadline on his proposal and asked if he would be willing to extend the proposal again, to which Iwan said he was open to.
Council member Anthony Young said he wanted to make sure the newly revived Anacortes Railway group had enough time to make its own presentation in front of City Council before any decisions about the future of the train are made.
“I think it’s a little early, unless we allow the local group a chance to come forward and present their opportunity, to move forward and structure an agreement,” Young said. “I think they deserve one final chance to present to council exactly what they can do according to what’s being required of them, and I think if we move forward on anything prior to that it’s disingenuous to give the local people a chance to see if they could pull it off.”
Iwan said if the city opts to keep the train in town, and if the Anacortes Railway group tries to bring the train back into operation in town again, that he would volunteer his services to assist with that effort.
He said his plans were in motion before the group formed together again.
“We will have a train with or without the Anacortes Railway,” Iwan said about his plans in Lincoln. “I would just love ifthe Anacortes Railway was a part of it.”
If a purchase with Iwan was made, councilmember Ryan Walters said a clause about returning the train to Anacortes if or when it is no longer used by Iwan should be added.
“There is no desire on my part to acquire this treasured asset and dispose of it in any way,” Iwan said. He also said he would be open to buying all but one of the coaches so that a static exhibit to honor Thompson’s legacy in town could be developed.
According to packet materials compiled by city staff, it is not in the city’s interest to retain ownership while allowing others to operate the train nor is it for the city to operate the train as a city-financed attraction.
Other possible options, should a sale with Iwan fall through, include keeping the train in town as a static exhibit or waiting indefinitely for the local Anacortes Railway group to meet the conditions outlined in the 2019 MOA.
The train is currently housed in a transit shed near the Farmer’s Market Depot.
Walters suggested that the council wait until purchase clauses have been added to Iwan’s sale proposal and until the local group has a chance to present before any decisions are made.
“This is the next step in our family business,” Iwan said.
