Rentals at the Depot Arts & Community and the Anacortes Senior Center are on hold for the next two weeks due to concerns over spread of COVID-19.
All rentals already scheduled have been canceled for March and April and no future events will be scheduled at this time, according to a release from the city Parks and Recreation Department.
The same is true for the Washington Park group camp and group picnic areas.
The department is evaluating all its own recreation programs and anything with more than 10 participants will be canceled, according to the release.
Outdoor recreation and teams already scheduled will continue with practices, but all games and scrimmages on city fields are canceled through March.
