Severe water conservation measures could be looming for the City of Anacortes and its water customers.
A chlorine shortage across the nation is affecting the water treatment plant's ability to clean the water, the city said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
It asks that all residents and customers start conserving water and said such measures could soon become a requirement.
The problem is acquiring sodium hypochlorite to disinfect the water. The city is seeking an alternative, according to the release.
The city runs the treatment facility at River Road Bend in Mount Vernon and sells water to Anacortes residents as well as customers in Oak Harbor, La Conner, the Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island and both oil refineries at March Point.
The sodium hypochlorite supplier recently contacted the city and said it could no longer fulfill its contract. Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said Thursday it's possibly because of a plant fire last summer in Louisiana.
Buckenmeyer said the announcement was meant to get people to voluntarily cut back. He is not sure how deep conservation measures might go if the city must require them. He says the city currently has a 10-day supply of the chemical on hand, but has no replacements lined up yet.
A continued problem will lead to severe conservation measures.
