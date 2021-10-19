The City of Anacortes is considering a 1% property tax increase as part of its proposed 2022 budget, as it does most every year.
The current amount of city property tax revenue is $5.42 million, so the overall increase should bring in about $54,000.
But the part of the budget most likely to catch taxpayers’ attention is the city’s total budget figure — $108 million.
This year, it was closer to $72 million. In 2020, it was under $70 million.
The difference? The 2022 budget includes millions of dollars of improvements to the city’s water, wastewater and stormwater systems. It’s the latest among several significant capital projects taken on in recent years that also include a long-term effort to catch up on road maintenance and to install high-speed fiber around the city.
Expenses for 2022 are expected to be $33.4 million more than the 2021 budget, according to budget documents on the city website. The city forecasts total revenues of $86.5 million, but that is $22.2 million short of what’s needed to cover expenses.
The final budget won’t be out of balance, however. What hasn’t been added into the proposed budget yet is revenue expected from a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) grant to help pay for some of those upgrades — and cash reserves that will be used to cover the rest, City Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The exact FEMA number is not yet confirmed, but reserves from the sewer utility reserve will be used to cover the rest, he said.
Those numbers will be updated as part of the final step in balancing the budget, Hoglund said.
“There’s nothing in the budget that is unanticipated,” he said. “We’re not just hoping for the best. We have a budget that works.”
Hoglund noted that the majority of revenues that make up the city’s budget come from sources other than property taxes. Some of it comes from sales tax and utility tax, and the city has utilities that produce revenue, such as the Water Department, which sells water not only to Anacortes residents and businesses but also to outside customers.
Many of the revenue sources are self-supporting funds, he said.
As for the property tax, local governments such as cities and the county are allowed by law to raise property taxes by 1% each year without voter approval. That revenue goes into the city’s General Fund to help pay for police, fire, parks, library, museum and general government.
A 1% increase would mean about $5.87 more per year for the average homeowner, Hoglund said.
The city has taken the allowed 1% increase each year for the past decade. In that time, the city brought in roughly $485,000 more than it would have if it never increased its property tax.
The city will look at the increase, along with other revenue sources, as it works to finalize its budget.
