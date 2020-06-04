Community members gathered Wednesday in front of the Anacortes Post Office with chalk and a list of names of black people who have been killed, most dying at the hands of police officers, in a continuation of peaceful protests in response to the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.
By Thursday morning, the names were washed by the Public Works Department, prompting outrage from those who had chalked the paint on the sidewalk.
According to Mayor Laurie Gere, it was a regretful oversight. She said after a citizen made a complaint to the police about the chalk, the police directed the person to call 911. Then 911 contacted public works to remove the chalk.
“This was done by mistake, and recognizing the importance of these names placed there by concerned citizens” Gere said in an email. “I regret our error. We can do better. And will do better.”
Luuk Honey, employee at Pelican Bay Bookstore, captured a video of the chalk being sprayed away by city employees and shared it online where others saw it and made the plan to redraw the names on the sidewalk.
“It was really sad to see it really, literally, blasted,” Honey said.
Honey said some City Council members, and Mayor Gere herself, came outside when asked about the removal of the names, and said they had not been informed they were erased.
“I think it’s just a further demonstration of how truly systemic all of this is,” Honey said. “People can hide behind the system to allow themselves to be exonerated from what might be considered as a bad act, because of what that action communicates to other people.”
By Thursday evening, chalk names memorializing the wrongful deaths of black Americans stretched along Commercial Avenue from 6th to 9th Street.
Alan Lytton was one of the chalk drawers and said one of the goals was to try to spread something positive, but the response was disheartening.
“I’ve lived in Anacortes a long time, and I think the message of building it up and breaking it down right away sends a bad message to the people who live here and also people passing through,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.