A voter-approved sales tax to support affordable-housing construction generated $55,492 in its first month, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said Sunday.
The 1/10th of 1% sales tax was approved by Anacortes voters on Feb. 11 and took effect in July. Local governments receive their share of sales tax from the state three months after it’s generated.
“The current sales tax collections have nearly reached pre-COVID levels, with sales tax currently 5.8% below budget,” Hoglund said. “If we continue to see that kind of continued recovery of sales tax through year end, we could expect an additional $102,521 (for affordable housing) by year end.”
The 1/10th of 1% sales tax will back bank loans the Anacortes Housing Authority and the Anacortes Family Center have obtained or will obtain to build townhouses and apartments, including the revitalization of the century-old Olson Building in Old Town for residential and commercial use. Those projects are moving ahead despite the slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Anacortes Housing Authority expects to break ground in late winter/early spring on five townhouses on 19th Street.
Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said the authority and the city planning department will review development plans in early November. Then the architect will finalize the plans, and the project will go out for bid. After that project is completed, the Olson Building will be restored and renovated for up to 20 affordable apartments; the first floor will continued to be occupied by businesses.
The Anacortes Family Center expects to have permits in February for construction of The Landing, which will have 21 apartments on three upper floors and a first-floor child care and early learning center managed by the Boys and Girls Club. Construction will begin in late winter/early spring, Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
He said the agreement with the Boys & Girls Club is a first for the club in Skagit County. The child care and early learning center will be 5,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 60 children — some of them half-day — ages potty-trained to second grade.
In addition, the Family Center has set aside five apartments for income-qualified essential personnel at Island Hospital in exchange for 10 parking spaces.
There will be 21 apartments — 12 one-bedrooms, six two-bedrooms and three studios — for households earning up to 60% of the area median income.
The project is expected to cost $4.5 million. The affordable housing tax will raise $3 million over 20 years, Johnson said. The remainder will come from state grants, and Community Development Block Grant, and fundraising, he said.
The architect is Underwood and Associates; the contractor is Quantum Construction.
The Anacortes Housing Authority owns 182 housing units in the city: the Bayview Apartments, Harbor House, Wilson Hotel and numerous two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouse-style homes.
The Anacortes Family Center owns and operates an emergency shelter apartment building, where residents receive access to health care, budgeting, life skill classes, legal assistance and mental health counseling; transitional housing apartments; and Launch Apartments, 20 units for households earning 30-60% of the area median income.
The city estimates it will need 971 new affordable units through 2036 to meet affordable-housing needs.
The apartments and townhouses currently proposed using the sales tax would comprise 4.8% of the 2036 need, although Clark said those projects will likely lead to the development of more affordable housing.
In an earlier interview, Clark said that because the sales tax is covering the development costs of the townhouses and the Olson Building project, rents generated by those apartments can be used to develop more housing.
“Affordable housing” applies to households with an income 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing, according to the Anacortes Municipal Code. “Affordable” means housing costs do not exceed 30% of household income.
According to a city report, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 33% of Anacortes households (48% of renters and 25% of owners) spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food and medical care.
The median household income in Anacortes in 2017 was $71,291. A household earning 50% of the median would bring in $35,645 a year. HUD assumes 30% of that income — $891.13 each month — covers monthly housing expenses, with the rest covering living expenses.
Most rents in Anacortes by private landlords are typically over $1,000. Comparatively, rents at the Anacortes Family Center’s Launch Apartments range from $650 for a studio to $750 for a two-bedroom.
The city has established other methods of creating housing that is “more affordable,” though they may not meet the definition of “affordable housing.”
Among them: allowing the long-term rental of accessory dwelling units; construction of cottages; and allowing additional building height in exchange for a percentage of 600-square-foot units, the idea being smaller would be more affordable.
