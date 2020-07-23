An 18th Skagit County resident has died from COVID-19, Skagit County Public Health reported Thursday.
The number of confirmed cases since March 10, when Skagit County's first case was confirmed, increased Thursday to 723, Public Health reported. One month ago, on June 23, the number was 485.
COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, is a severe respiratory disease that spreads by human respiratory droplets. Several companies are working to develop a vaccine for the virus, which has killed 619,150 people worldwide.
The following numbers, as of Thursday, are from the state Health Department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 723 confirmed cases, 18 deaths.
- Statewide: 50,009 confirmed cases, 1,482 deaths.
- Nationwide: 3,952,273 confirmed cases, 142,755 deaths.
- Worldwide: 15,012,731 confirmed cases, 619,150 deaths.
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-July 21
- Individuals tested: 14,346
- Number of confirmed cases: 329
UPDATED INFORMATION:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.