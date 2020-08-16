Another person has died in Skagit County from the COVID-19 virus, Skagit County Public Health reported Saturday.
That brings the death toll here to 23. Some 922 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease since March 10, when it was first diagnosed here; 629 have recovered, Skagit County Public Health reported.
By April 10, a month after the first COVID-19 diagnosis here, six Skagit County residents had died; by May 10, 14 had died; by June 10, 15 had died; by July 10, 16 had died; and by Aug. 10, 22 had died.
The greatest number of confirmed cases, 350-359, are in the Mount Vernon 98273 Zip Code area, according to Skagit County Public Health. In other Zip Code areas: Burlington 98233, 190-199 confirmed cases; Mount Vernon 98274, 140-149 confirmed cases; Sedro-Woolley 98284, 100-109 confirmed cases; Anacortes 98221, 30-39 confirmed cases. All other Zip Codes in Skagit County had 19 or fewer confirmed cases.
These updated statistics were reported Saturday by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 922 cases, 23 deaths
- Statewide: 67,461 cases, 1,781 deaths
- Nationwide: 5,340,232 cases, 168,696 deaths
- Worldwide: 21,260,760 cases, 761,018 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Aug. 7
- Number of tests: 21,203
- Number of confirmed cases: 487
UPDATED INFORMATION:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.