A 25th Skagit County resident has died from COVID-19, Skagit County Public Health reported Monday.
All told, there have been 1,296 confirmed cases of the acute respiratory virus since it the first diagnosis in Skagit County on March 10. As of Monday, there were 177 cases reported since Oct. 2.
There were previously two COVID-19 deaths in October, the 23rd reported Oct. 14, and the 24th on Oct. 29, according to Public Health.
The following data, as of Tuesday morning, is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES
- Skagit County: 1,296 cases, 25 deaths (Nov. 2)
- Statewide: 109,354 cases, 2,378 deaths (Nov. 2)
- Nationwide: 9,268,818 cases, 230,383 deaths (Nov. 3)
- Worldwide: 46,840,783 cases, 1,201,200 deaths (Nov. 3)
TESTING RESULTS
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Oct. 30
- Number of tests: 30,698
- Number of confirmed cases: 703
HISTORICAL DATA
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Nov. 2: 1,296 cases, 25 deaths
- Oct. 2: 1,119 cases, 22 deaths
- Sept. 2: 1,026 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 3: 826 cases, 21 deaths
- July 2: 531 cases, 15 deaths
- June 2: 438 cases, 15 deaths
- May 2: 354 cases, 13 deaths
- April 2: 153 cases, 4 deaths
MORE INFORMATION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.