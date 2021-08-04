Fifty-two people in the state who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the disease as of July 24, according to a state Department of Health report.
From Jan. 17 to July 24, 4,241 of what are called vaccine breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Of that number, 86% reported symptoms and 8% were hospitalized. Of those who died, 37 were known to have one or more underlying conditions and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities, the report stated.
Nevertheless, state and local heath officials say vaccines are largely working to keep the stubborn respiratory virus at bay — and minimize symptoms and hospitalization risks should a vaccinated person become infected.
“In just one week alone (in July), our case rate has increased by 57.5%,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 30 in an online report. “Also of great concern: our hospitalization rates are increasing as well. Young folks are seeing a greater percentage of positive and probable cases here in Skagit County and throughout Washington state.”
Sessions said those ages 12-34 “are less likely to be vaccinated than our older population.” Of COVID-19’s delta variant, she said, “Delta doesn’t have to get us down. We don’t have to be concerned about it. What we can do is get vaccinated … You are far safer vaccinated than unvaccinated.” She said masks provide an extra layer of protection against the virus.
Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting chief science officer for the state Department of Health, said online that communities with low vaccination rates are most at risk.
“I’m deeply concerned about areas of the state with lower vaccination rates now that a more infectious variant is likely to be the one that reaches those communities,” Lindquist said. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated for any reason, now is the time to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you. With transmission increasing and immunity levels dangerously low in many communities, every vaccine matters.”
As of Monday in Skagit County, there have been 5,520 cases of COVID-19, 79 deaths, and 380 hospitalizations. There were 181 cases in July — more than the previous month but less than all other months since vaccines became readily available. There were three deaths and 20 hospitalizations in Skagit County in July.
Compare those numbers to December during COVID-19’s peak: 1,082 cases confirmed, 13 deaths and 53 hospitalizations. In Skagit County as of Monday, 60% of the population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated; 65.5% has received at least one dose.
As of Monday, a total of 88 people have been admitted to Island Hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Skagit County in March 2020. A total of 413 cases have been diagnosed, and 19,648 tests administered.
Statewide, there have been 434,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6,127 deaths and 26,957 hospitalizations since the pandemic reached Washington — up from 429,337 cases, 6,098 deaths and 26,498 hospitalizations the week prior.
Some 61.9% of Washingtonians 12 and older are fully vaccinated, up from 61.4% last week, the state reported Tuesday. Some 67.6% have initiated vaccination — meaning they’ve had one dose of a two-dose vaccine — up from 66.9% last week.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 34.9 million people, up from 34.4 million last week; and killed 611,052, up from 608,528 last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. Some 58.1% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, up from 57.5% last week, the CDC reported. Some 67.6% have initiated vaccination, up from 66.5%.
Globally, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 198.4 million people and killed 4.2 million, up from 194 million confirmed cases and 4.1 million deaths last week, according to the World Health Organization. Some 3.88 billion vaccine doses have been administered, up from 3.69 billion last week. The world population is 7.78 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
Getting vaccinated
Vaccines are widely available.
Skagit County Public Health will host vaccine clinics this weekend at the Anacortes Arts Festival and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at the Ready to Learn Fair at Anacortes High School. Public Health has $25 gift certificates, courtesy of North Sound ACH, as incentives to get that first dose. Public Health will have Spanish-speaking staff at the clinics.
Available at the clinics while supplies last: Home care kits, which include a digital thermometer, gloves, masks, ibuprofen, and household disinfecting supplies; home COVID-19 tests (courtesy of didgwalic); and activity kits for young children (courtesy of the Children’s Museum of Skagit County).
To find other vaccination sites:
- Go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
- Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862).
- Call 833-VAX-HELP.
- Call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500.
