The business community in Anacortes has no choice but to make sense of the new normal it has experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down most daily operations.
“People are doing some pivoting, which is good,” said Stephanie Hamilton, president of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce. Some restaurants have elected to operate under a delivery or pick-up only model, as allowed by Inslee’s mandate. Others have closed their doors entirely.
A ban on the normal activity that defines April in Skagit Valley, namely the cancellation of the annual Tulip Festival which draws thousands of visitors to the valley, will be felt across the business community in Anacortes, said Rockfish Grill co-owner Rick Star.
“The entire business community benefits from the Tulip Festival,” he said. “That’s not going to happen, that’s another blow. It’s something else we’re adjusting to.”
Star is still operating the restaurant and brewery with a skeleton crew, providing meals, kegs and bottles to go, but it’s nothing compared to operating as usual.
“Basically my focus has shifted from overseeing a dining room full of people to being an advocate for my staff and trying to help them navigate through the unemployment process,” Star said.
Star and business partner Allen Rhoades have been applying for loans and assistance programs to try to keep the lights on through this.
“What’s on my mind is the safety and well being of my staff. I’m concerned that they don’t have a paycheck right now, and I can’t tell them when the situation will change significantly. I’m concerned about how we phase back in whatever the new normal will be,” Star said.
For now, he’s allowing employees to cash in paid time-off balances and vacation time accrued throughout the year so that they can meet rent.
“The world as we knew it will never be the same,” Star said. “I’ve been reflecting on what that will mean to us individually, as a community and as a business community.”
While the world is changing rapidly, some things don’t change, like mortgage payments and property taxes.
“I understand that our local government are reliant on that income source, so it’s hard to say no, when that money will help the infrastructure here,” Star said. “We will take care of all those financial obligations.”
It’s not an easy time to be a business owner, but Star said the community support has made a difference.
“People who have been reaching out through social media, calling to order food, these people are keeping us alive,” he said. “The restaurant business operates on thin margins.; and there are a lot of restaurants that have closed, that cannot make this a viable option.”
Hamilton worries about the lasting impact the shutdown will have on businesses. She’s afraid that the number of empty storefronts on Commercial Avenue will only grow after the shutdown is lifted.
“I am praying. I’m just trying to be there for it, even though I can’t physically be there,” she said. But, there is hope.
These days, instead of navigating a busy roster of springtime commerce events, Hamilton’s time is spent on group calls with the business community and thinking of ways to support the local economy while restrictions remain in place.
“I’m a doer and a fixer, but I can’t do or fix right now, so we’re trying to find little things to lift people up,” Hamilton said. Much of that work is helping owners navigate the resources available to them, like the new Paycheck Protection Program through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program is available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees and offers loan forgiveness to businesses that use at least 75% of the loan on payroll costs. The loans will be available until June 30, or until funds run out.
“Hopefully these stimulus packages will work and help people,” Hamilton said. Locally, residents Rob and Nicole Skelton have taken an initiative of their own, and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has backed the new effort, called Anacortes Strong.
Anacortes Strong is a fundraiser to provide meals to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents can donate to a fund, which will be used to order meals from local restaurants and deliver them to hospital workers and first responders.
Through a GoFundMe, the organization has raised $5,000 of its $15,000 goal. It supports both the frontline workers and the local restaurants.
“It’s an opportunity for people who are in a position to help, who can’t go out to restaurant, and all the restaurants in town will benefit from that,” said Star. “It’s a win win, really for everyone.”
