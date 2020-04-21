• Friends of Skagit Beaches will host “The Changing Shorelines of Fidalgo Bay – How Settlers & Industry Reshaped the Waterfront from 1880s to Present” by Betty Carteret at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Find a link to the talk on the Anacortes library’s Facebook page and learn more about how the development of Anacortes has changed the face of Fidalgo Bay.
• “The NeXt Show” is a monthly online radio show presented by the Anacortes Music Channel. The live show features music and thoughts of artists from around this region. The May show is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 7, is LAKE. Listen at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.