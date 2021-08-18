Skagit County is counting this month its third-highest number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began. And the month is far from over.
Skagit County Public Health reported Monday that there were 526 new cases, three deaths and 38 hospitalizations from Aug. 1-17. Only in December 2020 and January 2021, the eve of vaccines becoming widely available, were there more cases.
This surge is believed caused by the delta variant of the acute respiratory virus and, according to health officials, those most vulnerable to infection are the unvaccinated and those with compromised immune systems.
“Every county in Washington is experiencing an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations,” Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere told the City Council on Monday night.
She relayed information from the state Department of Health that, statewide, individuals who were not fully vaccinated comprised 95.5% of new COVID cases, 95.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 94.3% of COVID-19 deaths.
“No vaccine is 100% percent effective and we are seeing breakthrough cases in Skagit County due to the delta variant,” she said, referring to cases in which people who have been vaccinated have gotten COVID-19. But, she added, “Getting vaccinated remains the No. 1 thing you can do to protect yourself from becoming critically ill.”
Island Hospital is seeing increased cases because of the delta variant.
“As with every hospital in our region, Island Hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Walk-in Clinic have seen extremely high volumes of COVID-19 patients and are operating over capacity in many departments,” Island Hospital spokeswoman Laura Moroney reported. “We are urging community members to please wear masks, get vaccinated and make safe choices. We need your help to care for our community.”
The state Department of Health provided guidance to health care providers Aug. 14 regarding administering third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals. The third dose is not considered a booster, but rather an additional dose for those who did not adequately develop immunities with the initial two-dose series, the health department reported.
“People are asked to speak with their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” the health department reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not recommending additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time. However, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. A full list of health conditions warranting a third dose is available on the CDC’s website, cdc.gov.
“While a third dose of vaccine is likely to increase protection, people who are immunocompromised should continue to wear a mask, maintain six feet of social distancing, avoid crowds, and avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces,” the CDC reported. “Close contacts of immunocompromised people are also strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to further increase protection for those at greater risk.”
As of Monday, COVID-19 has infected 6,041 people, killed 82 and hospitalized 412 in Skagit County since the pandemic reached here in March 2020. Some 67.1% of the population age 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up from 60.5%, according to Skagit Public Health data.
Statewide, the virus has infected a total of 466,403, up from 450,716 last week; killed 6,248, up from 6,177; and hospitalized 29,805, up from 27,858, according to the state Department of Health. The statewide vaccination rate for residents 12 and older is 63%, up from 62.4% last week.
Nationwide, the virus has infected 36.7 million, up from 35.8 million a week ago, and killed 619,564, up from 614,856, according to the CDC. The national vaccination rate for those 12 and older is 59.4%, up from 58.7% the week prior. The rate of fully vaccinated individuals is expected to climb significantly within the next two weeks, however, as 70% of those 12 and older are recorded as having one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Worldwide, the virus has infected 207.1 million, up from 202.6 million a week ago, and killed 4.3 million, up from 4.29 million, according to the World Health Organization. Some 4.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, up from 4.03 billion the week prior, the organization reported. The world population is 7.78 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
Vaccines are widely available
Skagit County Public Health is making third doses available to immunocompromised individuals at pop-up vaccine clinics and at the agency’s weekly vaccine clinic 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the County Administrative Building, 700 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. Bring your vaccination card with you when seeking a second or third dose.
Skagit County Public Health will host a vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at the Ready to Learn Fair at Anacortes High School.
To find other vaccination sites:
- Go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
- Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862).
- Call 833-VAX-HELP.
- Call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500.
For testing locations, go to https://bit.ly/3Aa2v8f.
