As Skagit County waited on state approval this week to move into the Phase 2 of the “Safe Start” reopening plan allowing people to get back to work during the pandemic, businesses and city officials have been working to adapt to the changes needed in place to reopen.
Island Optometry found a creative way to protect staff and clients — by installing a screen in the shape of glasses to separate the reception desk from visitors. The frame was built from plywood and plexiglass.
The design, based on the frame style of Ray-Ban Clubmasters, was made by Alan Ayers, husband of optometrist Ashley Ayers.
“With everything being so stressful and kind of terrifying with the pandemic, we thought it would be nice to have a little fun,” she said.
The Anacortes City Council, meanwhile, was working on how to help local businesses maximize safe options to get back to normal.
The council approved Monday purchase of 10 new parklets to be placed along Commercial Avenue for downtown restaurants to expand seating capacity. Each is about the size of a parking space and will allow two tables on them to be utilized by restaurants, said Don Measamer, director of planning, community and economic development.
He expects they could arrive in July.
“In talking with restaurants and merchants, everybody felt this would help bring people downtown,” he said. The parklets can easily be moved to new locations or stored. Measamer said the spots have not yet been determined but will be decided based on which restaurants need the extra room the most.
“I would have thought there would be some concerns about losing parking on Commercial, but we really didn’t hear much objection to that at all,” he said.
Measamer said he has also been discussing the idea of eventually closing down Commercial Avenue to vehicle traffic completely on a Friday or Saturday to encourage residents to dine and shop with ample room in the street to keep distant. That probably cannot happen until the third or fourth phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
As of Tuesday, the county was anxiously awaiting word on its Phase 2 application. Each phase is expected to last a minimum of three weeks.
The parklet purchases will cost around $120,000 of which about $4,000 will be used to buy wheel stops, traffic cones and potentially plants to beautify the parklets.
“I would expect these parklets would go out and stay out all year,” Measamer said.
Council member Ryan Walters voiced support for the purchase.
“I think this is a good, important step to get these ordered and coming,” Walters said. “Fundamentally we’re going to be re-envisioning downtown in some pretty substantial ways or we won’t have one.”
Overall, council members viewed the purchase as an investment of sorts toward the livelihood of downtown merchants, both for economic reasons and to preserve the character of the city.
“I think it’s a great opportunity and will be great to bring that vibrancy to downtown,” council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Phase 2 will allow a return of domestic services, retail, real estate, hair and nail salons, construction, manufacturing and restaurants — with safety restrictions. For instance, restaurants will be able to reopen at half-capacity with restrictions including 6 feet of distance or a barrier between each table, parties of five people or less only; and single-use menus and condiments.
Michael Rothmeyer, consultant at the Union Tavern, said he and staff have been working to get the tavern ready for in-person business again, which requires a lot of new purchases.
To limit exposure, Rothmeyer said the bar purchased pagers to alert customers an order is ready and created a designated pick-up area. Service will be limited to ordering at the counter, featuring a new plexiglass window, to keep distance between staff and patrons.
“This is all new territory, not sure what to expect,” he said. “We’ll have extra staff on hand to make sure people are complying.:
The last two months operating only with to-go service has been tough on the business, even with the loan from Paycheck Protection Program to cover rent and payroll.
“It’s crippling, absolutely crippling,” Rothmeyer said. “We’re open four days a week, which is both the most and the least we could do.”
Jillian George, of Jillian G Salon, is also preparing to reopen.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said. George installed new window signage, stocked up on sanitation supplies and protective wear and developed a new service model.
Customers will be asked to wait in their cars until a stylist can go to them and take each client’s temperature before allowing them inside.
After each appointment, styling stations will be sanitized, and stylists will wear a new apron for each client. Since the salon opened, each station has been separated by partitions for privacy, George said.
“Now it’s for privacy and health reasons,” she said.
Amid her preparations, her phone is ringing off the hook, she said.
“I get at least five calls a day offering help, or to see if I can come into their house,” George said. “The constant telling 'no' is exhausting.”
George hasn’t yet started to book clients because of the uncertainty about when the salon can reopen, but knows the demand is strong.
“I’m happy we’re getting back into it, but it’s going to be a lot,” she said. “Everybody wants to get in, but we can’t double book. It will take a long time to catch up.”
