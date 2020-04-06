The Swinomish Lodge and Casino is remaining closed forseeable future.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community extended the closure along with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” extension that went into effect last week. The tribe’s own proclamation is in line with Inslee’s, according to a post on the casino website.
The tribe paid staff through April 5, but now they are furloughed. Full-time staff members will maintain their benefits through April, according to the website.
The Swinomish RV Park remains open, with restrictions that allow for social distancing.
Swinomish Markets and Salish Coast Cannibis remain open.
“All Swinomish Market locations are taking many steps for the protection of both guests and team members, including disinfecting gas pump handles and key pads, increased cleaning and disinfecting of restrooms and in-store, high-touch areas, creating six-foot distancing for all lines, and installing plexiglass guards at the cashier stations,” according to a post on the casino’s website.
The markets also have limited hours.
Information: www.swinomishcasinoandlodge.com/blog/blog/post/covid-19
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.