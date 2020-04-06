Support Local Journalism


The Swinomish Lodge and Casino is remaining closed forseeable future.

The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community extended the closure along with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” extension that went into effect last week. The tribe’s own proclamation is in line with Inslee’s, according to a post on the casino website.

The tribe paid staff through April 5, but now they are furloughed. Full-time staff members will maintain their benefits through April, according to the website.

The Swinomish RV Park remains open, with restrictions that allow for social distancing.

Swinomish Markets and Salish Coast Cannibis remain open.

“All Swinomish Market locations are taking many steps for the protection of both guests and team members, including disinfecting gas pump handles and key pads, increased cleaning and disinfecting of restrooms and in-store, high-touch areas, creating six-foot distancing for all lines, and installing plexiglass guards at the cashier stations,” according to a post on the casino’s website.

The markets also have limited hours.

Information: www.swinomishcasinoandlodge.com/blog/blog/post/covid-19

