The Anacortes City Council voted to reduce the 2020 budget $1.66 million in response to projected budget shortfalls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amendment was introduced at the virtual council meeting Monday, June 15, and approved at the Monday, June 22, meeting after language in the amendment was changed for clarity.
Steve Hoglund, city finance director, explained the adjustment is a necessary tool to begin to understand how the pandemic has affected the city fiscally.
Each department was asked to identify areas in their budget where cuts could be made to help the finance department make adjustments.
“We’re reducing existing general fund expenditures, offset with fund balances; reducing other governmental fund expenditures, offset with property tax; and establishing a property tax revenue line within the general fund for $929,000,” Hoglund said. “That’s important because general fund will need those additional resources to continue providing basic resources.”
The decision follows a resolution from March 16 which placed a hiring and nonessential purchasing freeze over the city in anticipation of the pandemic’s financial impact.
“By putting a budget adjustment in place right now it makes it easier to monitor where we are in budget versus actual, and it does make that budget adjustment more real,” Hoglund said. “It gives us a new baseline to work from.”
If the impact is less severe than the city is anticipating, the budgets can be refunded later in the year, Hoglund said.
The $1.66 million adjustment is based on analysis of projected drops in sales tax revenue by the finance department.
