The Open Streets event that planned to close eight blocks of Commercial Avenue over the weekend has been canceled, according to a release from the city.
The event planned to close the street from 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, to allow more room for open-air shopping and dining and boost the local economy.
The decision to cancel was directed by the Skagit County Public Health Department based on a current surge in COVID-19 cases, the release said.
