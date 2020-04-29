The Anacortes City Council extended on Monday the city’s COVID-19 emergency response to July 31, unless rescinded earlier by council resolution.
Resolution 2082, adopted on March 16, was set to expire on Tuesday. It ordered the closure of City Hall and the library to the public, remote participation by the council in council meetings, public comment on council matters by email, and a freeze on hiring and equipment purchases.
In addition, the city is participating in a regional Incident Action Plan that identifies key local government, safety and health personnel; assigns responsibilities; outlines medical response and testing protocols; and lists various resources (a local motel, for example, under contract to house individuals or families who cannot isolate or quarantine in their own homes, and agencies available to care for animals whose owners are hospitalized with the virus).
Initially, the extension of Resolution 2082 was open-ended, but several council members supported setting an end date. Council member Matt Miller proposed that date be July 31, saying the city will have received sales tax and other revenue by then showing the full impact of the pandemic on the local economy.
Council member Ryan Walters supported the proposed end date but said, “When we do come back to alter this, we are probably going to want to continue the hiring freeze, the equipment replacement freeze and those other measures we adopted in the resolution. I don’t want department heads or staff to get the idea that July 31 would be the end of those measures because it may very well not be.”
Mayor Laurie Gere responded: “The directors are very aware that this budget tightening is going to go on all year.”
One change in the resolution extension: a telephone number will be provided on the city website so residents can call in and comment during public hearings. Previously, residents could only comment by email.
