In trying to anticipate the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and city Finance Director Steve Hoglund took a conservative yet hopeful approach — hopeful, that is, that the pandemic will peak in May as many health officials predict.
The city anticipates collecting $3.3 million in sales tax revenue this year — below the budgeted $4.95 million — because of business closures caused by the pandemic.
And Parks and Recreation program revenues are expected to drop, as will fees from Washington Park.
Even if the economy begins rolling again this summer, Parks “won’t come close” to its $132,000 annual budgeted revenue “because of all of the cancellations they’ve had to do,” Hoglund said Tuesday.
Washington Park is “generally self-sustaining through its revenue streams,” Hoglund said. But more money will have to be transferred out of reserves to balance the park’s budget.
There have been some other revenue declines, such as emergency medical service, which saw a 20% drop in transports in March.
“It’s a small window, but if the trend continues, it could affect the transport revenue stream in the EMS fund,” Hoglund said.
If the economy fails to kickstart this summer, there will be a ripple effect that at this point is hard to measure, Hoglund said. Sales tax revenue goes into the city’s general fund, which supports general government services, police and fire. Gere has already imposed a hiring freeze.
Gere and Hoglund said they hope property tax revenue is stable. The city collects $5 million a year in property tax revenue each year.
“That is the primary revenue stream for most of our governmental funds — library, road maintenance, EMS, parks, and the cemetery fund,” Hoglund said,
Affordable housing efforts could be hurt a sales tax decline.
A local sales tax to fund new affordable housing takes effect in July, and projects proposed by the Anacortes Family Center and Anacortes Housing Authority could be delayed until the economy starts moving again. The affordable housing sales tax is expected to generate a revenue stream that will pay off loans for construction of townhomes and apartments by those agencies, including restoration of the century-old Olson Building.
Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said Tuesday his agency is moving forward with pre-development planning.
“If the funding is delayed, then we’ll delay the development,” he said. “… There’s no sense worrying about what we don’t know.”
Other topics covered Monday by the Gere and the council, meeting remotely, gave an indication of other impacts of the new coronavirus.
Revenue to pay the bills is not the only thing being closely watched by local government.
First responders currently have enough PPEs — personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves — but “as this progresses, this may be an issue,” Gere said. Pressed by City Council member Ryan Walters as to how long the city’s supply will last, Gere said eight weeks.
Island Hospital is “fine on supplies,” Gere said. “But if this ramps up in late April or the end of May, that’s when supplies could become an issue — not just for Island Hospital, but for all the hospitals.”
Gere said there were 40 beds available Monday in area hospitals: in Island Hospital, seven; Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington, 11; Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, 11; and United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley, 11. (Cascade Valley Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital are part of Skagit Regional Health.)
Gere said county Health Officer Howard Leibrand is working on a memorandum of understanding with those hospitals for the accounting and use of hospital beds.
