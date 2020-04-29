The City of Anacortes’ proposed business assistance grant took shape Monday, with the City Council leaning toward a scoring system to judge applications, which would be limited to those with local headquarters and no more than 30 employees.
Businesses could receive a maximum grant of $10,000, to be used to pay rent, mortgage or utilities and/or purchase supplies, “basically anything that would keep the business going or help restart that business,” Planning Director Don Measamer said.
He said he’d have the grant application and a scoring sheet available for council review May 4.
The city proposes using $168,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help local businesses make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. Some $160,000 will be used to fund grants; $8,000 will go to to food banks.
The council approved these parameters:
• Applicants must have no more than 30 employees.
• 51% of employees must be low- and moderate-income earners. That’s $79,400 for a household of four, $50,200 for a household of two, Measamer said.
• Applicants must provide income verification for employees.
• Home-based businesses are eligible, but would score lower than a business with a downtown storefront.
“We would like to stimulate our downtown businesses and get them going as quickly as possible so we can have a more vibrant downtown and get opened up when we’re ready for tourism,” Measamer said.
Council member Ryan Walters recommended the scoring system.
“If you have a storefront, if you have these these expenses you can document, then you get more points,” Walters said. “That way we don’t exclude home-based businesses. There may be some that are definitely in trouble that we want to preserve.”
• A franchise could apply for a grant, but would not score as high as a local, non-franchise business.
Once the grant application and scoring sheet are approved, businesses will be notified, applications will be available and notices will be posted on the city website and published in the Anacortes American, Measamer said.
