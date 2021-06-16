The rate of new COVID-19 cases continued to drop as the number of vaccinations continued to climb this past week in Skagit County.
It’s the same story nationwide. The number of new cases in the U.S. dropped Monday to the lowest level since March 27, 2020, according to data on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
“We’re below where we were a year ago, which is amazing to see,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said of the COVID-19 infection rate in Skagit County. “A couple of weeks ago, we were over 200 new cases over a two-week period per 100,000 population. We’re at 108 cases (per 100,000) as we speak, which is a huge drop in our county.”
He attributed the drop to increased vaccinations and warm weather.
“When things get cold, we go indoors. We spend some time together indoors, probably without the mask or any form of precaution,” Hall said. “So, there’s two big elements that are really helping us.”
There were 77 new COVID-19 cases from June 1 to Monday in Skagit County, according to county and state health department websites.
At that rate, the county is on track for its lowest month of new cases since the pandemic arrived here. Of the state’s 39 counties, Skagit ranks eighth in the percentage of people 16 and older who are fully vaccinated (55.4%), after San Juan (73.4%), Jefferson County (69.5%), King County (67.7%), Whatcom County (59%), Chelan County (58.2%), Clallam County (57.9%), and Snohomish County (56.6%), according to the state health department website.
All told, 5,285 people in Skagit County have been diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease since the pandemic began; 348 have been hospitalized and 74 have died. Statewide, COVID-19 has infected 408,503, killed 5,815, and hospitalized 24,795. Nearly 57% of Washingtonians 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
In the U.S., 33.2 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 597,195 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 47.8% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose, the CDC reported.
Globally, there have been 175.5 million confirmed cases and 3.8 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Some 2.1 billion vaccine doses had been administered as of Monday. The world population is 7.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
Vaccinations available
Island Hospital had administered 9,710 vaccines as of Monday, according to hospital spokeswoman Laura Moroney. Of that number, 5,551 people received either the single-dose vaccine or their first dose of a two-dose vaccine; 4,159 received their second dose.
• Island Hospital: Island Hospital closed its vaccine clinic on June 11; vaccines will be available at the hospital’s primary care clinics in early July. To find a local vaccine provider, call the Skagit County Public Health Vaccine Hotline, 360-416-1500 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Skagit County Fairgrounds: The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. Vaccination staff will assist those being vaccinated with locating a second dose at another location, according to the Skagit Public Health website. For information, call the Vaccine Hotline at 360-416-1500 or go to www.skagitcounty.net/COVIDvaccine.
• Pop-up clinics: Vaccinations are scheduled 9 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 at Mount Baker Presbyterian Church in Concrete; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3 at the Big Lake 3rd of July Festival; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the Clear Lake Fire Department.
